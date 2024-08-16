Are you Good to Vote? Then Ariana Grande wants you to attend the 'Wicked' premiere

Want to see Ariana Grande at the U.S. premiere of Wicked? All you have to do is make sure you're registered to vote.

Ariana has teamed with the nonprofit HeadCount to launch the giveaway as part of HeadCount's Good to Vote initiative. All you need to do to enter is see if you're "Good to Vote" by checking your voter registration status. If you get three friends to check as well, you triple your chances of winning.

In addition to receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to the Wicked premiere with a friend, you'll get a "full glam experience" with beauty products from Ari's r.e.m. beauty line.

Ariana teamed up with HeadCount in 2019 to offer onsite voting registration during her tour; more than 30,000 people registered.

In other Ariana news, she's posted two clips of Madonna on her Instagram Story, possibly because Aug. 16 is the Queen of Pop's birthday. Madonna tells an interviewer in one clip, "Not only do we suffer from racism and sexism and things like (that), but we also suffer from ageism, and that is that once you reach a certain age, you're not allowed to be adventurous. You're not allowed to be sexual."

Ariana and Madonna have a connection: Madonna provided the voice of God in Ariana's video for her song "God Is a Woman" and also attended a concert she did around that same time. During Madonna's Celebration tour, video screens showed a montage of people, including Ariana, talking about her.

