Approaching one-year anniversary of 'GUTS,' Olivia Rodrigo reveals what she's most proud of

Just about a year ago — September 8, 2023 — Olivia Rodrigo released her second album, GUTS, which racked up rave reviews and big sales on the way to turning the "bad idea, right?" singer into an even bigger global star than she already was. Now, looking back, Olivia says the actual process of creating the album is what she's most proud of.

Speaking to Complex, Olivia says, "I worked really hard on this album and it wasn't always easy, so I'm really happy that I persevered and ended up making something that I'm really proud of."

"It taught me a lot about discipline and creativity and how sometimes even when you're not, like, 'I'm just dying to sit at the piano,' sometimes it's just [important to] hone in on your craft," she continues. "Just sit there and hash things out. So I'm really proud of that, and I think I've really sharpened some of my songwriting skills in making that album. I'm proud of that."

Olivia, who'll close out a run of shows at LA's Intuit Dome on Aug. 21, also reveals what her "song of the summer" is.

"I mean, I love the Charli XCX and Billie [Eilish] song 'Guess,'" she tells Complex. "So good. It's been on repeat."

