'Anyone But Saltburn': Natasha Bedingfield and Sophie Ellis-Bextor mash up their viral classics

Thanks to their use in two current movies, two songs by British female singers originally released in the early 2000s are now trending and charting again — and those singers have come together on Instagram to celebrate.

Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 hit "Unwritten" has experienced a resurgence after being featured in the rom-com Anyone But You, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2002 song "Murder on the Dance Floor" is finally on the U.S. charts after being featured in a pivotal scene in Saltburn.

On February 13, the two women posted a video called "When your song is trending and so is your friend's." In it, the two sing snippets of each other's song, and then combine them, with Sophie singing, "Feel the rain on your dance floor" and Natasha singing, "The rest is all a murder."

The video is captioned, "There’s been a Murder on The Dance Floor and the rest is still Unwritten."

One fan joked, "Think we just found next years Super Bowl halftime show performers."

