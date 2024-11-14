'Another journey': Mariah Carey and Lee Daniels appear to tease biopic

Back in 2020, Mariah Carey said she was "talking about" turning her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, into a biopic, telling Jimmy Fallon, "I really feel like it should [be a movie]; that was always my goal." Now it seems she may have found a director.

Lee Daniels, who directed Mariah in the film Precious, posted a video on Instagram of him and Mariah together. "Here we are again," he said. "With all different eras of our lives."

"With Leeeeee!" Mariah squealed, throwing her arms around the director.

"Getting ready to go on another journey, Oh my God," Daniels concluded.

He captioned the post, "The Meaning of Mariah ... A long time coming … I love this woman!"

When asked recently by BuzzFeed if she planned to tour the world in 2025, Mariah said, "I know that I'm working on a project that needs to be finished, so I don't think I can go on a world tour. I would if I were able to finish the project while on tour, but I can't."

Could she have been referring to a movie? Stay tuned.

