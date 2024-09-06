Anger, soul and heart: Jessie Murph's debut, 'That Ain't No Man That's the Devil,' is here

Jessie Murph — best known for her hit "Wild Ones" with Jelly Roll — has released her debut album, That Ain't No Man That's the Devil. In addition to "Wild Ones," it includes a collaboration with Teddy Swims and, on current single "High Road," Koe Wetzel. Jessie tells ABC Audio the album is "truly her" because of how she recorded it.

"Somebody would just hand me a mic and they would just play chords, and I would just get to sing whatever was on my mind and whatever was, like, in my heart," she says. "It was just a lot more genuine, I think."

Many of the songs were inspired by rage, which Jessie says she's had "built up just from stuff I've seen in my life." "Something really just set me off and I finally realized ... 'Wow, I'm really angry,'" she says. "It all just kind of came out. I think I wrote most of these songs in like a week."

What set her off? The guy who inspired the album's title.

"A lot of my anger that I was feeling was directed at men," she says. "And this one specific guy that just set me off, it wasn't even that big of a deal. But it really just sent me into a spiral."

The album's sound reflects Jessie's influences, who include Adele, Amy Winehouse and Drake, but there's also a country vibe that fits right in with our current moment in which Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and Morgan Wallen are on the pop charts while Post Malone's gone country.

"I do feel like I definitely was on the front of that wave," she tells ABC Audio. "Which is why this project is more soul. I tried to actually step away from the country because everybody is doing it, but I think it's innately going to be part of my sound, because I'm from Alabama and I do have that in me."

