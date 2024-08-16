Andy Grammer's new album, 'Monster,' due out Oct. 4

Andy Grammer's new album is a Monster.

That's the title of the record, which is due out Oct. 4. This will be Andy's first full-length release since 2019's Naive, though he's put out a string of singles since then. The "Honey I'm Good" singer says in a statement the record is "about embracing the full spectrum of emotions, especially the uncomfortable ones like anger."

The album features acoustic melodies and the use of a mandolin, which Andy says "pulled me into spaces I haven't been before." He continues, "I was initially worried that writing about anger might come off as negative, but I've realized that sometimes, simply letting others know you've been in the same spot they are can be just as healing as an overtly upbeat song."

Andy has already released the first single from the project, "I Do," a collaboration with country duo Maddie & Tae.

Andy's headlining tour, Greater Than: A One Man Show, gets underway Sept. 6. It'll feature not just music, but also poetry and storytelling. He'll also perform new songs from Monster, as well as fan favorites and hits.

