Andy Grammer sets fall solo acoustic tour of "songs, storytelling and poetry"

Andy Grammer has released a new single, and he has some unusual new tour plans to go along with it.

In a statement, Andy describes the new song, "Without You," as "a heartfelt anthem for anyone who's had to make a tough decision to better their life. It's about courage and self-belief."

In the song, Andy sings about cutting someone or something out of his life: "I didn't know my mouth/ Could ever make this sound/ So weird to say out loud/ 'I think I'd be better without you.'"

Andy will be hitting the road this fall on a solo acoustic tour called Greater Than: A One Man Show. He described it on Instagram as "an intimate set of songs, storytelling and poetry."

"I’ve always known I was going to do a one man show. But in the past when I would check in with my gut it didn’t feel special or exciting yet, or flat out didn’t sound more interesting or entertaining than just going out with the full band," Andy says.

But, he continues, "At the beginning of this year something started bubbling and I began getting a sense of what a one man show could be and why to do it. If the full band show is a raucous party out on the town, this one man show is like a deep beautiful conversation with your best friend on the couch."

A presale for the tour starts June 10 at 10 a.m. local time via AndyGrammer.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 14 at 10 a.m local time.

