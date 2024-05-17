Andy Cohen says he "cheered" when he read John Mayer's letter defending their relationship

John Mayer recently wrote a letter to The Hollywood Reporter complaining that an interviewer had insinuated that people don't understand how he, a straight rock star, could be friendly with Andy Cohen, a gay TV personality. And Andy Cohen, for one, is thrilled about it.

John's letter, in part, read, "Quite simply, if someone is dubious of a platonic relationship between a straight man and a gay man, I don’t think that shallow a view deserves clarification by anyone with self respect, be it Andy or your publication. Reinforcing the idea that any gay/straight relationship needs qualification that it’s not sexual devoids everyone involved of their dignity."

Now, in the new episode of his podcast Daddy Diaries, Andy describes how happy he was that John spoke out. "I love that sentiment and this should now put an end to anyone asking us, 'What's the deal with you two? Explain it,'" Andy says. "It is demeaning to ask a gay guy about being friends with a straight guy … It does assume a gay guy can't be friends with a straight person without them having sex."

"I cheered when John said that," Andy continues. "And I said to John, 'Y'know what this really shows is what an ally you are, that you care enough about this trope being lazy and dumb and you would write this letter.'"

"I really just love that he did that, and I applaud him for wanting it published,” the Bravo star concludes. "Thank you, John, for going on the record about that. I thought it was really, really cool.”

