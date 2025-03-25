Amid new Jonas Brothers projects, Franklin Jonas launches his own new musical journey

Jonas Brothers' JONASCON event on Saturday and Sunday also served as a launching pad for Franklin Jonas' new musical evolution.

The youngest Jonas brother recorded a gritty country duet called "IDK" — which stands for "I don't know" — with country singer Harper Grace, and the two debuted the song live at JONASCON. Franklin told ABC Audio, "We got really lucky. I mean, the Jonas Brothers fans are such a welcoming and amazing group of people, and everyone was there to celebrate such a long legacy at this point."

"And so everyone was really geared up to just be super supportive. ... It worked out amazingly and it was so rewarding."

"Honestly, it was super surreal," Harper adds. "I mean, getting to do it with a close friend and with that many people involved for, like, the very first time was ... [I can't even put into words] how amazing that was."

Franklin, who has released pop music in the past, is now working in the folk/Americana genre. He tells ABC Audio, "It's a new journey, but it's one that I was always afraid to go on. And I'm really excited that I get to start this journey with such a capable, talented, amazing artist as Harper."

Franklin will also be featured on Joe's new solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love. He says his brothers are all in on his new musical direction.

"They've been super, super psyched about it," he tells ABC Audio. "Joe showed me ... somebody had zoomed in on an Instagram Story that he had posted, someone had zoomed in to his, like, car radio, and he was watching 'IDK.' And he was like, 'This is hilarious.' ... So they've been super supportive. ... I'm lucky to have a great family who always backs me up."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.