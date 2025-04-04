Almost monday turns 'little spark' into first big hit with 'can't slow down'

Almost monday's single "can't slow down" hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and it's also climbing Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. And for frontman Dawson Daugherty, those kinds of milestones are the payoff for all the hard work the band's put in over the years.

"We've been doing this band since we were in high school," Daugherty tells ABC Audio. "All the songs you write, all the people you meet, all the [radio] stations you visit, it's not a thing that just happens."

"I feel just really grateful for all the little things that pieced together something that looks cool to family back home," he adds. "You come up to Thanksgiving and [you see] your uncle, you kinda have an accolade to talk about."

"Can't slow down" appears on almost monday's 2024 debut album, DIVE, though it almost wasn't recorded at all. They'd initially shelved the recoding after writing the bones of the song during a session, but decided to revisit it after coming across the demo.

"[Bassist] Luke [Fabry] was like, 'Yo, this chorus feels really good, I think we should finish it,'" Daugherty recalls. "So to me, 'can't slow down' really is one of those songs that's kinda a testament to, like, if there's a song that has any little spark or anything, might as well try to finish it and see where it can take you."

Almost monday's currently on tour in support of DIVE and the band's seen how the success of "can't slow down" has broadened their reach.

"It's so been so interesting, man," Daugherty says. "On this tour we've just seen fans, like, older people, like 50, 60, and then you got the college fans, guys, girls. I've been just blown away by just the demographic."

