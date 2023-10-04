Ally Brooke's back in her pop music era and fans are thrilled: "I finally gave them 'me' again"

Ally Brooke is starting a new era with her new track, "Gone to Bed." The former Fifth Harmony member says it's been a minute, but fans are glad to have her back where she belongs: making pop music.

"I haven't put something out in over a year. So ... they really have waited," Ally tells ABC Audio. "And I finally gave them me again, pop again, English [language music] again, so they're really loving it!"

Ally also has a new look to go along with her new era, also inspired by her fans.

"They've been asking me to dye my hair brunette ... they literally for years and years and years have asked me, and I finally have done it!" she says.

"Gone to Bed" is the first taste of the new project Ally's working on right now, and she says she loves the sound of it, as well as the story. "It really resonated with me," she tells ABC Audio.

"It's ... about, you have a lover and you want to see him, but ... it's kind of dangerous, and you end up getting together and then you're like, 'Oh, I should have just gone to bed.' I love that whole concept."

"Gone to Bed" also reunites Ally with the same A&R executive who was responsible for all the Fifth Harmony hits, but he's not the only person from her past she's reconnected with. In August, she saw her former group mate Dinah Jane for the first time in five years.

"It was so amazing to see her again ... I just love her so much. I adore her and I know she adores me," Ally raves. "We have that eternal love with each other. I couldn't be more grateful to to have her in my life again ... I mean, that's something that's powerful."

