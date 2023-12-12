Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane talk new Christmas duet, possibility of a full Fifth Harmony reunion

Earlier this year, former Fifth Harmony members Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane reunited at a party for the first time since 2018, then followed it up with a new duet version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Ally tells ABC Audio that it felt like no time had passed at all.

"We hadn't seen each other in five years. ... I think time just escaped us, to be honest," says Ally. "We all have our own lives and we have our own careers. ... But it kind of made it more meaningful, though, because it had been so long. But it also felt like we didn't skip a beat."

Dinah suggested the collaboration after hearing Ally's new holiday EP, Under the Tree.

"I was so amazed by Ally's Christmas EP," Dinah says. "I've always known Ally to be big on Christmas. ... So hearing her drop this great record of Christmas songs, I couldn't help but reach out and be like, 'Hey, would you mind if I, like, hopped on to do a little remix?'"

Fans were thrilled, but Dinah wasn't prepared for just how excited they'd be.

"We were just doing this in the moment of it all and just having fun ... I didn't expect that type of reaction," says Dinah. "Every Harmonizer online was going insane about it, and I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, my heart is so happy for them.'"

But she cautions that any full Fifth Harmony reunion will have to spring from a "real connection," like her duet with Ally.

"If there were a record [we did], it would just be because it was mutual and it was organic and it was in a space that was like, 'Oh, let's just do this for fun,'" she adds. "So, who knows?"

