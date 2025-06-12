Alex Warren teases ROSÉ collab on new album

Atlantic
By Andrea Dresdale

Alex Warren recently teased a collaboration with a female singer on his upcoming album, writing, "You will NEVER guess who's featuring on this song." Now it appears he's spilled the beans on the mystery guest.

He posted a video of himself lip-synching to the song Wednesday and wrote, "I promise you won't guess who's featuring on this." As he lip-synchs, a woman slowly enters the frame and then retreats, but it's obvious who it is: ROSÉ from BLACKPINK. She most recently teamed with Bruno Mars for the hit single "APT."

So far we know Alex's new album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, includes at least two collaborations: this one and the already released "Bloodline" with Jelly Roll. But we may hear this new song soon. Alex captioned the video, "Would be CRAZY if we drop it this month."

You'll Be Alright, Kid arrives July 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

