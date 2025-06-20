Alex Warren reclaims UK chart throne from Sabrina Carpenter, but she sets new record

By Andrea Dresdale

Looks like Alex Warren's "Ordinary" has more stamina than Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild."

After Alex spent 12 weeks on top of the British singles chart with his hit song — setting a record in the process — he was dethroned by "Manchild." However, after just one week on top, "Ordinary" has pushed "Manchild" down to #2 and resumed the #1 position.

This gives Alex his 13th week on top of the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, extending his record as the U.S. solo artist with the longest-running U.K. single in history.

However, Sabrina shouldn't feel too bad about being replaced at #1, since she just set her own British chart record. Her 2024 release Short n' Sweet is now the solo studio album with the longest consecutive top-five stream in U.K. album chart history. The album has been in the U.K. top five for 43 straight weeks; it's currently #3.

Alex's new album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, is out July 18. Sabrina's new album, Man's Best Friend, is due Aug. 29.

