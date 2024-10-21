Alessia Cara's new album, 'Love & Hyperbole,' arrives Feb. 14

Alessia Cara has a great Valentine's Day present for you.

Her new album, Love & Hyperbole, arrives Feb. 14, 2025. The Grammy-winning Canadian singer writes on Instagram, "I'm so happy to finally share this with you and I can't wait for you to hear the rest of what I feel is my best work to date—or at least my personal favorite. welcome to the L&H ERA IM BEAMING!!!!!!"

The second single from the album, "(Isn't It) Obvious," has also just been released; it features a guitar solo by John Mayer. It's the follow-up to the first release, "Dead Man." Alessia says in a statement, "If 'Dead Man' is about emotional distance, then '(Isn't It) Obvious' is about being physically apart from someone but reminding them how much you love them."

Love & Hyperbole is Alessia's fourth full-length album and the follow-up to 2021's In the Meantime.

