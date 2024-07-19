Alessia Cara returns with new single and video, new album coming "very soon"

Alessia Cara is back.

The Canadian singer/songwriter is out with a new song and video, "Dead Man." It's her first new music since 2022 and is the first taste of her fourth album, which is coming "very soon," according to her label.

Alessia says in a statement, "The song is about a relationship that has come to an end and is like the last final grasp of trying to hold onto what is left of this relationship. Basically, looking at the other person and metaphorically shaking them and saying ‘I am really trying my best to hold here, but if you don’t want to be held onto then there’s nothing left of this.’ I feel like I am talking to a dead man.”

In the video, Alessia takes a polygraph test administered to her by a headless man, and there's also a lot of knife imagery. She writes on Instagram, "This video is made up of several vignettes containing metaphors about breaking your own patterns, taking accountability, and finally killing the fabricated idea of a person so ... you and reality can come face to face."

She adds, "I hope you love this song and everything to come. I'm so happy to be back!!!!"

