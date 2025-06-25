Albums by Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae among 'Billboard''s 50 Best Albums of 2025 So Far

Since we're halfway through the year, Billboard has compiled a list of the 50 Best Albums of 2025 So Far, and among them are releases by Tate McRae, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

The 50 albums aren't ranked, they're simply listed alphabetically. Gaga's Mayhem is included because, Billboard says, she managed to create "a brand-new album that somehow evokes the best of [her] earliest hits while feeling wholly original and modern, delighting casual fans and die-hards alike."

Miley's Something Beautiful is included because, according to Billboard, she's finally created an album that's a "coherent front-to-back listen that demanded to be ingested in full ... an album that no one song lives above."

Tate's album So Close to What is praised for using "elevated production to develop a clearer artistic identity," making her a member of the "next class of stars shaping pop music." She's also featured on another album on the list: Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem.

Other albums that made the list include Teddy Swims' I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), which "further solidifies [his] current leading-man status"; Addison Rae's "fantastic" debut album, Addison; JENNIE's Ruby, which "radiates confidence, elegance, and empowerment"; and The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow, which the publication says "brings his legendary catalog full circle."

