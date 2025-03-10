Albany, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Albany, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 81 °F on Friday, while the low is 44 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 55 °F, low of 48 °F (92% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
cooperr // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 70 °F, low of 44 °F (41% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
liseykina // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 73 °F, low of 50 °F (43% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
alisalipa // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 70 °F, low of 53 °F (66% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 85% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM
Robert Schlie // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 81 °F, low of 58 °F (53% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM
- Full moon
Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 79 °F, low of 64 °F (55% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 74 °F, low of 65 °F (90% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (14 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM