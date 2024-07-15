Albanian girls unite! Bebe Rexha to headline Dua Lipa's annual Kosovo festival

Thanks to Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha will be getting a chance to perform for thousands of fans who are Albanians, just like her.

Each year, Dua — who is also Albanian — stages the Sunny Hill Festival in the capital of Kosovo, where her parents are from. One of the headliners this year will be Bebe, joining a bill that also includes Burna Boy, DJ Snake and British rapper Stormzy. She'll be performing July 25; tickets are available at SunnyHillFestival.com.

The festival's Instagram announced the news on July 15 by writing, "For the first time ever, our very own @beberexha will be delivering a performance for the people in her homeland. Her chart topping hits will make us dance all night! Welcome home, Bleta." "Bleta" is Bebe's birth name: It means "bee," as in the insect, in Albanian.

In addition to Dua and Bebe, Ava Max and Rita Ora are also Albanian. Fans have been asking for some kind of collaboration between all these women for as long as they've been famous. For her part, Bebe just released a collaboration, "My Oh My," with Kylie Minogue and Tove Lo.

