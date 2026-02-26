AJR announces two-night stand at Red Rocks

AJR on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.' (ABC/CHRIS WILLARD)

AJR has announced a pair of concerts at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

The shows take place June 29 and 30.

"It's been 6 years since we played this iconic venue and we've been counting the days till we got to come back," AJR says in an Instagram post.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit AJRBrothers.com.

AJR's other upcoming live plans include playing the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May.

