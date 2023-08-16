AJ McLean on separating his Backstreet Boys persona from real life

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation

By Andrea Tuccillo

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean is learning how to separate his onstage persona from his real life.

In a new interview with E! News, the singer says that as one component of his wellness journey he practices "turning off AJ and letting him live in the world of Backstreet."

As part of that separation, AJ — which stands for Alexander James — refers to his off-stage self as Alex. "The biggest thing for me is knowing that AJ is a persona," he says. "AJ is my job, but Alex is who I am."

"When AJ's done doing work, I'm Alex," he adds. "I'm a husband, I'm a father, I'm a friend."

He says that since implementing those boundaries he's "much happier than I'd ever been."

AJ is dad to daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6, with wife Rochelle. Back in March, the two announced they were temporarily separating to work on themselves.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!