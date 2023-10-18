Ahead of duet release, Charli XCX decries "hateful" comments about Sam Smith

Charli XCX and Sam Smith are releasing a collaborative single on October 19 called "In the City." Ahead of its release, the "Boom Clap" singer took to TikTok to call out online trolls for their "hateful" comments about Sam.

"I'm about to release a song with Sam Smith, and the experience so far has been really interesting," says a makeup-free Charli, who seems to be talking from a film set. "Because never in my life have I seen somebody receive so many hateful comments online."

"Honestly it's been really disheartening," she continues, "but at the same time, I'm so proud of Sam's ability to withstand that, because I know that I certainly couldn't withstand it. So I just wanna say Sam, I love you. I love our song together and I'm in awe of your strength."

In the comments, many fans chimed in with support for Sam, but others complained they'd prefer Charli release a solo version of the song.

Most recently, Sam and Charli were both featured on the Barbie soundtrack with their songs "Man I Am" and "Speed Drive," respectively.

