After Trump declares, "I hate Taylor Swift!," Harris campaign responds by quoting her songs

Following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump predicted that the singer would "probably pay a price for it in the marketplace." His campaign launched Eras Tour-inspired merchandise on Sept. 12 and on Sept. 15, Trump declared on Truth Social, in, all caps, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

That was apparently all the Harris campaign needed to issue a lengthy statement quoting nearly 30 of Taylor's song titles or lyrics.

Harris' campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika shared the statement on social platform X, and captioned it, "Look what @realDonaldTrump made us do." Titled "Trump's Bad Week (Taylor's Version)," it began, "We're pretty sure it's Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump's week has him Down Bad."

It went on to list the events of Trump's allegedly bad week, including his debate performance, his association with political activist Laura Loomer, his apparent disagreements with running mate J.D. Vance and more.

"Call It What You Want but it's Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," the statement noted.

The statement continued, "The American people want to be Out of the Woods of the chaos and division of the Trump era, leave behind the Blank Space of Trump's broken promises, and Begin Again by electing Vice President Harris to ensure America's future of opportunity is Long Lived."

It concluded, "Voters know All Too Well how dangerous Trump and his Project 2025 agenda will be if he wins. This November, we can make sure this is The Last Time we have to deal with his End Game of jacking up taxes on the middle class and ripping away Americans' freedoms ... [w]e can make sure The Story of Us is one of progress -- and show Donald Trump we are not going Back to December of 2020. Like ever."

