After 'The Masked Singer' "jump start," Phillip Phillips is back with new song, EP and tour

Phillip Phillips has released a new single, and it'll be followed by a new EP and then a tour.

The song, "Let's Go Far," is out now, and the EP, Let's Go Far: Vol. 1, is due Sept. 4. It's his second new song of 2026, following "Homesick," which he put out right after he ended his run as "Pugcasso" on The Masked Singer in April. Phillip tells ABC Audio that appearing on the show was just the "jump start" that he needed to get the musical ball rolling again.

"I'll just write music and not release it and just be at home, be with my family. Like, that's just me," says Phillip, who's dad to son Patch, 6, and daughter Isla, 1. "It kinda gave [me] a reason to [be] like, 'Hey, let's try to get on this, and let's get the career back on track a little bit.'"

Phillip says with his new EP, fans should get ready for a new level of honesty.

"A lot of stuff I've been writing about is about what's been going on in my life, even dealing with some things from my past that I've written about, but I've always been a little more -- not as 'on the nose' about," he explains. "And for me, it's been very vulnerable to be able to do that. And ... therapeutic, you know what I mean?"

Tickets are on sale now for the American Idol winner's Let's Go Far tour, starting Sept. 10 in Dallas, Texas.

"It'll be smaller venues, you know, just easing back into it," he says. "I've really gotten picky on how long I want to be gone on the road and away from my family."

"And I'll be super stressed leading up to the tour and then hopefully everything falls into place very nicely."

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