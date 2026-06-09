After making 'Daughter From Hell,' Gracie Abrams apologized to her mom

The title of Gracie Abrams' new album, Daughter From Hell, is a reference to herself and the trouble she caused as a young girl. In fact, after she recorded it, she told her mom how sorry she was for her past behavior.

In a new cover story on Gracie, Vogue reports that the singer was "a tornado child who wreaked havoc at home." The new album is partially about that; Gracie says that as she was finishing it, she texted her mother an apology.

"I was like, ‘S***, I really was a terrorist. I really took years off [your life], didn’t I?’" says Gracie. "And she was just like, ‘Absolutely.’”

"I wish I could go back and spend all of the time that I spent fighting my mom just listening to every drop of wisdom she has for me,” notes Gracie. "I feel so aware of how quickly time’s moving right now, and that makes me nervous sometimes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gracie talks about her upcoming film debut in the A24 movie Please, which the studio describes as "sexy and romantic," and the director says provokes "something all women she can relate to."

"This wasn’t something I imagined for myself but every time I read the script it stimulates something in me," she says, adding that the movie "sent me down a lot of rabbit holes that were dark and twisty.” It may not be the last movie she makes, and she'd also like to try theater or poetry.

"I think about when I'm 85. If I'm lucky enough to get there, I want to be able to look back and be like, 'I did that weird thing,'" she tells Vogue. "I want a full life."

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