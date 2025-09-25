After Jimmy Fallon tease, Taylor Swift confirmed as 'Tonight Show' guest

After what was an incredibly obvious tease, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has confirmed that Taylor Swift will appear on the show Oct. 6.

The show initially posted an Instagram video with the caption, "Not a lot going on at the moment," which is a phrase that Taylor has used in the past to indicate that she indeed does have something going on.

Jimmy Fallon is seen in the video staring at a roulette wheel before putting chips down on the numbers 10, 6 and 25 — indicating that Taylor would appear on the show on Oct. 6, 2025, three days after her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops. Then he spins the wheel, which stops on 13, Taylor's lucky number.

After grimacing at his loss, Fallon shrugs and says, "Baby, that's show business for you." That was the caption of the Instagram post in which Taylor announced the new album.

And as if the post couldn't get any more obvious, a crowd of showgirls then walks by Fallon, saying, "Excuse us, honey."

The show then officially confirmed the news, as did the Taylor Nation Instagram feed, reposting Fallon's video on its Story with the caption, "Our curtain call on Oct. 6 will be a bit late. Watch Taylor on @fallontonight @nbc."

Taylor often makes The Tonight Show a stop when she's doing press. She last appeared in 2022, after the release of Midnights.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.