After five years, Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' hits #1

It only took five years — almost to the day — but Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" has hit #1 on a Billboard chart.

The song was originally released on April 3, 2020, and then reissued on Chappell's album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. It's now topped Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. It's Chappell's second #1 on that tally, following "Good Luck, Babe!" Her new single, "The Giver," is also climbing the tally and is currently #27.

To date, the highest "Pink Pony Club" has climbed on the Billboard Hot 100 has been #5. Chappell performed the song during the Grammy Awards in February.

"Pink Pony Club," which has recently been performed live by both Elton John and Ed Sheeran — was co-written by Daniel Nigro. This is his fourth #1 on the tally, having also co-written "Good Luck, Babe!" and Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" and "good 4 u."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.