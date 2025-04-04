After five years, Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' hits #1

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic
By Andrea Dresdale

It only took five years — almost to the day — but Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" has hit #1 on a Billboard chart.

The song was originally released on April 3, 2020, and then reissued on Chappell's album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. It's now topped Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. It's Chappell's second #1 on that tally, following "Good Luck, Babe!" Her new single, "The Giver," is also climbing the tally and is currently #27.

To date, the highest "Pink Pony Club" has climbed on the Billboard Hot 100 has been #5. Chappell performed the song during the Grammy Awards in February.

"Pink Pony Club," which has recently been performed live by both Elton John and Ed Sheeran — was co-written by Daniel Nigro. This is his fourth #1 on the tally, having also co-written "Good Luck, Babe!" and Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" and "good 4 u."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!