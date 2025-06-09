After buying back her masters, Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' is back in the top 5

When Taylor Swift announced on May 30 that she'd finally regained control of her master recordings, she also revealed that she hadn't completed the re-recording of her album Reputation, and wasn't sure if she ever would. Swifties responded by streaming the original album like crazy.

Reputation, which debuted at #1 when it first came out in 2017, had been hanging out at #78 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. But now, it's jumped all the way to #5, with a sales increase of more than 220%. The last time the album was in the top five was Jan. 27, 2018.

In her letter to fans on May 30, Taylor wrote, "The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it ... to be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it ... so I kept putting it off."

She added that unreleased "From the Vault" tracks from that album could still be released in the future, but said that if she did put them out, it wouldn't be "from a place of sadness." Instead, she said, "It will just be a celebration."

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen's album I'm the Problem spends a third consecutive week at #1, while Miley Cyrus scores her 15th top 10 album with Something Beautiful, which debuts at #4. The short film that accompanies the album will screen in theaters July 12.

