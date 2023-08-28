Adele stops show to defend young fan; Miley Cyrus reacts to Adele calling her a "legend"

Adele got a huge round of applause -- and a special thank-you from Miley Cyrus -- for two different remarks she made onstage during her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency this past weekend.

As documented in fan-recorded footage posted on Billboard, at her August 26 show, Adele was performing "Water Under the Bridge" when she stopped to comment on what was happening in the audience. "What is going on there with that young fan who's been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?" she asked the crowd. "What's going on with him?"

“Why are you all bothering him?” she asked. “Can you leave him alone, please?"

She explained to the crowd, "Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

To the fan, she said, "They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.” The crowd reacted with cheers and applause.

Also on Saturday night, fan-shot video revealed that Adele told the crowd that she's "obsessed with Miley Cyrus' new song" -- referring to "Used To Be Young."

“I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song … whew, might make me tear up right now,” she said. "I absolutely love it. I think it’s amazing.”

Miley retweeted fan-shot video of the moment on social media, and wrote, "I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.