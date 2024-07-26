Adele sparks engagement rumors with large diamond ring

Adele regularly refers to her boyfriend, Rich Paul, who she began dating in 2021, as her "husband," leading many fans to assume that they secretly got married. Of course she hasn't confirmed that, but now there are rumors that the two might actually be officially engaged.

People reports that Adele and Rich were seen leaving the London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse on July 20, and Adele was sporting a large pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand.

The British tabloid The Sun is going all-in on the photos, reporting that Rich recently proposed and the two then went to Chiltern Firehouse to celebrate. The paper claims Adele FaceTimed friends and family to share the news after she accepted his proposal.

Adele has often told fans at her Las Vegas residency that she wants to have another child. She and her ex-husband share a son, Angelo, while Rich has three kids of his own.

Even if Adele is engaged and the two do get married, it's unlikely that she'll announce it. And since she already calls Rich her "husband," fans won't know the difference, anyway.

Adele is currently in Germany preparing for her upcoming shows in a custom-built stadium in Munich.

