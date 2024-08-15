Adele raves over "spectacular" and "phenomenal" Chappell Roan

By Andrea Dresdale

A few weeks ago, Chappell Roan was praised by music legend Elton John. Now she's gotten a ringing endorsement from another pop superstar: Adele.

In fan-shot footage of her Aug. 14 performance in Munich, Germany, Adele told the crowd, "All I've done this week is discover Chappell Roan."

"I heard a song a little while ago at my birthday, and I loved it, and it was on one of my friend’s playlists. And then, I went down a rabbit hole on Monday. All day long,” Adele said. "She is spectacular."

"And it turns out, she’s not just got one song. She’s got, like, seven f******* brilliant songs," Adele continued. "I think she’s absolutely amazing. I’m very excited for her, but my friend also said she’s a bit scared. So, do what you gotta do, baby girl, but you’re phenomenal."

Adele's Munich show -- part of a concert series in a custom-built stadium that holds 80,000 people -- took place in a torrential downpour. According to Billboard, at one point, she joked, "If it stops raining when I do 'Set Fire to the Rain,' I'm going to be f****** furious!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

