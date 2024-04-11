Adam Levine talks Las Vegas residency, previews new Maroon 5 album on 'The Tonight Show'

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine dropped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, April 10, to talk about the band's upcoming Las Vegas residency dates and their new album. He also joined host Jimmy Fallon for one of his recurring bits, "Wheel of Musical Impressions."

Recalling Maroon 5's Las Vegas debut last year, Adam noted that it was a challenge at first, since the audiences had a more casual interest in the band, as opposed to the rabid fans that attend their regular concerts. However, he says the experience was also "something different for the band, and it kind of injected new life into the way we perform."

Besides, added Adam, the luxury of playing the same venue every night does make it "kinda just feel like home."

Adam also offered a preview of what fans can expect from Maroon 5's upcoming album -- their first since 2021's Jordi, due out this year -- which he says will be a throwback to their old sound.

"I think for the first time in kind of, like, 13 years, I've decided to, like, take the reins back in the songwriting part of it and make sure the ideas come from either myself or the band," Adam explained. "Which is, I think, gonna make it sound like it did in the very beginning."

Later, Adam and Jimmy played "Wheel of Musical Impressions," during which they sang children's songs in the style of contemporary artists. Wednesday's challenges included Adam singing "The Hokey Pokey" in the style of Dave Matthews, the Bee Gees doing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat and Prince singing "Twinkle Tinkle Little Star." The two then teamed up for a performance of "If You're Happy and You Know It" in the style of Bruce Springsteen.

