Adam Lambert says new album has both 'heaviness' and 'levity,' chooses fave Pride anthems

Adam Lambert has, so far, released two very different songs from his upcoming album, ADAM. "Eat U Alive" draws on '90s alternative rock and electronica influences, while "Under the Rhythm," released Friday, is a darker dance song that interpolates a 2000s club classic. Do these two songs represent what the album sounds like as a whole? Well, sort of.

"There is a through line [to the album], but it's interesting because, you know, you start picking singles and it's not necessarily — you know, they're not next to each other on the album," Adam told ABC Audio. Rather than jarring transitions between styles, Adam said, "There is the sequence. There's a flow on the album."

He notes there’s a reason he chose to lead the album with those two tracks. "I guess in terms of trying to find which songs to get out there it was like, I wanted to give people some of the range of the album," he explained.

"Eat U Alive" represents a number of songs pretty well — there's a lot of, like, darker industrial energy on the album, heaviness," he said. "And then there is some levity, you know? There's some danceability, like 'Under the Rhythm.'"

ADAM arrives on July 10.

Meanwhile, Adam shared a few of his personal top LGBTQ anthems in honor of Pride month after Billboard compiled a list of them.

"Ooh, I mean, Sylvester ... 'Mighty Real,' I mean, I did a cover of it for that reason, that's a pretty bold one," he told ABC Audio. "Anything George Michael, I love George Michael. I love, obviously, Freddie [Mercury], I mean, all the stuff I've done with Queen. Those all kind of feel like musicians that I can feel proud of, that I feel like reflect the spirit of Pride."

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