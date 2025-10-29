The 30 most popular homes for sale in Columbus, Georgia

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Columbus, Georgia metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 4709 Rowland Ave, Columbus, GA 31907

- Views: 271

- List price: $119,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,512

- Price per square foot: $79.30

- See 4709 Rowland Ave, Columbus, GA 31907 on Redfin.com

#2. 7777 Ga Highway, 315 Cataula, GA 31804

- Views: 267

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,825

- Price per square foot: $191.78

- See 7777 Ga Highway, 315 Cataula, GA 31804 on Redfin.com

#3. 1934 Woodmont Dr, Columbus, GA 31907

- Views: 246

- List price: $109,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,597

- Price per square foot: $68.82

- See 1934 Woodmont Dr, Columbus, GA 31907 on Redfin.com

#4. 4414 Curry St, Columbus, GA 31907

- Views: 239

- List price: $119,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,362

- Price per square foot: $87.37

- See 4414 Curry St, Columbus, GA 31907 on Redfin.com

#5. 205 S Mcdougald Ave, Pine Mountain, GA 31822

- Views: 220

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,548

- Price per square foot: $74.69

- See 205 S Mcdougald Ave, Pine Mountain, GA 31822 on Redfin.com

#6. 2520 Harwich Cir, Columbus, GA 31907

- Views: 219

- List price: $189,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,854

- Price per square foot: $101.94

- See 2520 Harwich Cir, Columbus, GA 31907 on Redfin.com

#7. 2209 8th Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867

- Views: 218

- List price: $166,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,727

- Price per square foot: $96.12

- See 2209 8th Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867 on Redfin.com

#8. 130 Sycamore Ct, Columbus, GA 31906

- Views: 199

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,368

- Price per square foot: $91.37

- See 130 Sycamore Ct, Columbus, GA 31906 on Redfin.com

#9. 1054 Lawyers Ln, Columbus, GA 31906

- Views: 197

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,528

- Price per square foot: $111.19

- See 1054 Lawyers Ln, Columbus, GA 31906 on Redfin.com

#10. 4248 Yates Dr, Columbus, GA 31907

- Views: 192

- List price: $269,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,661

- Price per square foot: $101.28

- See 4248 Yates Dr, Columbus, GA 31907 on Redfin.com

#11. 9 Libby Ct, Columbus, GA 31909

- Views: 190

- List price: $334,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,627

- Price per square foot: $205.84

- See 9 Libby Ct, Columbus, GA 31909 on Redfin.com

#12. 5526 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

- Views: 187

- List price: $55,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,293

- Price per square foot: $42.54

- See 5526 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31907 on Redfin.com

#13. 8485 Liberty Hall Dr, Midland, GA 31820

- Views: 177

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,152

- Price per square foot: $158.60

- See 8485 Liberty Hall Dr, Midland, GA 31820 on Redfin.com

#14. 349 New Hope Rd, Mauk, GA 31058

- Views: 174

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,792

- Price per square foot: $122.21

- See 349 New Hope Rd, Mauk, GA 31058 on Redfin.com

#15. 15635 Us Highway, 27 N Hamilton, GA 31811

- Views: 170

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,110

- Price per square foot: $80.39

- See 15635 Us Highway, 27 N Hamilton, GA 31811 on Redfin.com

#16. 1221 16th Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867

- Views: 166

- List price: $41,999

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,260

- Price per square foot: $33.33

- See 1221 16th Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867 on Redfin.com

#17. 38 Ross Ave, Columbus, GA 31903

- Views: 166

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017

- Price per square foot: $49.58

- See 38 Ross Ave, Columbus, GA 31903 on Redfin.com

#18. 5532 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

- Views: 161

- List price: $60,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

- Price per square foot: $42.74

- See 5532 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31907 on Redfin.com

#19. 27 Lakewood Pl, Phenix City, AL 36867

- Views: 160

- List price: $194,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,727

- Price per square foot: $112.85

- See 27 Lakewood Pl, Phenix City, AL 36867 on Redfin.com

#20. 2205 Willard St, Columbus, GA 31906

- Views: 156

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,793

- Price per square foot: $83.60

- See 2205 Willard St, Columbus, GA 31906 on Redfin.com

#21. 2901 Summerville Rd, Phenix City, AL 36867

- Views: 156

- List price: $410,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,374

- Price per square foot: $121.52

- See 2901 Summerville Rd, Phenix City, AL 36867 on Redfin.com

#22. 30 S 8th Ave, Woodland, GA 31836

- Views: 150

- List price: $79,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,476

- Price per square foot: $54.13

- See 30 S 8th Ave, Woodland, GA 31836 on Redfin.com

#23. 7168 Pine Wood Ct, Columbus, GA 31909

- Views: 150

- List price: $564,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,879

- Price per square foot: $196.21

- See 7168 Pine Wood Ct, Columbus, GA 31909 on Redfin.com

#24. 2835 Thomas St, Columbus, GA 31906

- Views: 148

- List price: $45,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,004

- Price per square foot: $44.82

- See 2835 Thomas St, Columbus, GA 31906 on Redfin.com

#25. 254 21st Ave, Columbus, GA 31903

- Views: 145

- List price: $105,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $79.19

- See 254 21st Ave, Columbus, GA 31903 on Redfin.com

#26. 22 Nettle Ct, Columbus, GA 31909

- Views: 143

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,146

- Price per square foot: $118.83

- See 22 Nettle Ct, Columbus, GA 31909 on Redfin.com

#27. 3435 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31906

- Views: 142

- List price: $79,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 944

- Price per square foot: $83.69

- See 3435 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31906 on Redfin.com

#28. 2193 Shelby St, Columbus, GA 31903

- Views: 141

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,515

- Price per square foot: $66.01

- See 2193 Shelby St, Columbus, GA 31903 on Redfin.com

#29. 18 Peppertree Ct, Columbus, GA 31909

- Views: 139

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,510

- Price per square foot: $139.07

- See 18 Peppertree Ct, Columbus, GA 31909 on Redfin.com

#30. 418 Henson Ave, Columbus, GA 31907

- Views: 138

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,872

- Price per square foot: $117.52

- See 418 Henson Ave, Columbus, GA 31907 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.