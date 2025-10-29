The 30 most popular homes for sale in Brunswick

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Brunswick metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2001 Hird Island Dr, Darien, GA 31305

- Views: 233

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,748

- Price per square foot: $143.02

- See 2001 Hird Island Dr, Darien, GA 31305 on Redfin.com

#2. 112 Rosemont St St., Simons Island, GA 31522

- Views: 196

- List price: $720,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,995

- Price per square foot: $360.90

- See 112 Rosemont St St., Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#3. 401 Owens Dr, Darien, GA 31305

- Views: 195

- List price: $121,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,652

- Price per square foot: $73.24

- See 401 Owens Dr, Darien, GA 31305 on Redfin.com

#4. 1205 Priester Rd, NE Townsend, GA 31331

- Views: 179

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,086

- Price per square foot: $251.68

- See 1205 Priester Rd, NE Townsend, GA 31331 on Redfin.com

#5. 104 Ashwood Way St., Simons Island, GA 31522

- Views: 171

- List price: $490,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,141

- Price per square foot: $228.87

- See 104 Ashwood Way St., Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#6. 190 Lakes Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523

- Views: 165

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,707

- Price per square foot: $184.34

- See 190 Lakes Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

#7. 103 Travellers Way St., Simons, GA 31522

- Views: 154

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,720

- Price per square foot: $211.40

- See 103 Travellers Way St., Simons, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#8. 114 E Tenth St, Sea Island, GA 31561

- Views: 152

- List price: $6,495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,524

- Price per square foot: $1,435.68

- See 114 E Tenth St, Sea Island, GA 31561 on Redfin.com

#9. 601 Shore Edge Trce St., Simons Island, GA 31522

- Views: 147

- List price: $739,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,259

- Price per square foot: $586.97

- See 601 Shore Edge Trce St., Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#10. 625 May Joe St St., Simons, GA 31522

- Views: 142

- List price: $2,190,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,390

- Price per square foot: $498.86

- See 625 May Joe St St., Simons, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#11. 2123 Ellis St, Brunswick, GA 31520

- Views: 125

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,094

- Price per square foot: $117.00

- See 2123 Ellis St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

#12. 126 Lake View Cir, Brunswick, GA 31525

- Views: 124

- List price: $287,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,387

- Price per square foot: $120.61

- See 126 Lake View Cir, Brunswick, GA 31525 on Redfin.com

#13. 104 Captains Way, Brunswick, GA 31523

- Views: 122

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,562

- Price per square foot: $194.77

- See 104 Captains Way, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

#14. 99 Marsh, Trce Brunswick, GA 31525

- Views: 118

- List price: $479,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,786

- Price per square foot: $126.52

- See 99 Marsh, Trce Brunswick, GA 31525 on Redfin.com

#15. 238 Broadway St St., Simons Island, GA 31522

- Views: 115

- List price: $659,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,386

- Price per square foot: $476.12

- See 238 Broadway St St., Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#16. 1334 Emma Ln, SE Townsend, GA 31331

- Views: 112

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,950

- Price per square foot: $141.03

- See 1334 Emma Ln, SE Townsend, GA 31331 on Redfin.com

#17. 1208 Union St, Brunswick, GA 31520

- Views: 112

- List price: $585,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,896

- Price per square foot: $202.00

- See 1208 Union St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

#18. 141 Autumn Ridge Ct, Brunswick, GA 31525

- Views: 108

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,059

- Price per square foot: $184.07

- See 141 Autumn Ridge Ct, Brunswick, GA 31525 on Redfin.com

#19. 1131 Bond Rd, SE Darien, GA 31305

- Views: 107

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,950

- Price per square foot: $174.58

- See 1131 Bond Rd, SE Darien, GA 31305 on Redfin.com

#20. 118 Mackqueen Dr, Brunswick, GA 31525

- Views: 107

- List price: $479,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,408

- Price per square foot: $140.55

- See 118 Mackqueen Dr, Brunswick, GA 31525 on Redfin.com

#21. 104 Youngwood Dr St., Simons Island, GA 31522

- Views: 106

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,003

- Price per square foot: $574.14

- See 104 Youngwood Dr St., Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#22. 116 Rosemont St St., Simons, GA 31522

- Views: 106

- List price: $735,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,142

- Price per square foot: $343.14

- See 116 Rosemont St St., Simons, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#23. 114 Highland Ave St., Simons Island, GA 31521

- Views: 104

- List price: $819,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,144

- Price per square foot: $382.00

- See 114 Highland Ave St., Simons Island, GA 31521 on Redfin.com

#24. 10 Fern Ln St., Simons, GA 31522

- Views: 103

- List price: $1,499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,391

- Price per square foot: $626.93

- See 10 Fern Ln St., Simons, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#25. 105 Crawford Rd, Nahunta, GA 31553

- Views: 102

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,306

- Price per square foot: $60.71

- See 105 Crawford Rd, Nahunta, GA 31553 on Redfin.com

#26. 203 High Point St St., Simons Island, GA 31522

- Views: 101

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,642

- Price per square foot: $264.57

- See 203 High Point St St., Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#27. 103 Bellrain Ln St., Simons, GA 31522

- Views: 101

- List price: $749,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,135

- Price per square foot: $239.20

- See 103 Bellrain Ln St., Simons, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#28. 30 Orchard Rd St., Simons Island, GA 31522

- Views: 100

- List price: $1,395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,809

- Price per square foot: $496.62

- See 30 Orchard Rd St., Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

#29. 815 Union St, Brunswick, GA 31520

- Views: 100

- List price: $785,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,360

- Price per square foot: $180.05

- See 815 Union St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

#30. 2314 Wolfe St, Brunswick, GA 31520

- Views: 99

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,470

- Price per square foot: $85.03

- See 2314 Wolfe St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.