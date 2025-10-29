The 30 most popular homes for sale in Albany, Georgia

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Albany, Georgia metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 507 N Jackson St, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 317
- List price: $89,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,458
- Price per square foot: $26.00
#2. 1017 E Roosevelt Ave, Albany, GA 31705
- Views: 302
- List price: $54,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,958
- Price per square foot: $27.83
#3. 2715 N Doublegate Dr, Albany, GA 31721
- Views: 215
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,053
- Price per square foot: $96.63
#4. 2208 Doncaster Dr, Albany, GA 31707
- Views: 211
- List price: $105,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,508
- Price per square foot: $69.63
#5. 502 W Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 184
- List price: $29,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,050
- Price per square foot: $28.57
#6. 925 Mercedes St, Albany, GA 31705
- Views: 181
- List price: $85,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $53.13
#7. 410 Endicott Ln, Albany, GA 31707
- Views: 163
- List price: $95,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,080
- Price per square foot: $87.96
#8. 2802 Stonewater Dr, Albany, GA 31721
- Views: 161
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,080
- Price per square foot: $157.31
#9. 1304 Mobile Ave, Albany, GA 31705
- Views: 161
- List price: $65,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,224
- Price per square foot: $53.10
#10. 205 Collins St, Albany, GA 31705
- Views: 148
- List price: $25,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#11. 617 Willard Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 146
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,534
- Price per square foot: $59.19
#12. 526 W Mercer Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 132
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#13. 1130 Benjamin Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 122
- List price: $163,300
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,190
- Price per square foot: $74.57
#14. 314 Tremont Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 120
- List price: $79,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,147
- Price per square foot: $69.66
#15. 901 7th Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 109
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,006
- Price per square foot: $87.24
#16. 1103 Deborah St, Dothan, AL 36301
- Views: 106
- List price: $183,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,678
- Price per square foot: $109.59
#17. 513 College St, NE Dawson, GA 39842
- Views: 90
- List price: $124,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,892
- Price per square foot: $66.01
#18. 1305 Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31707
- Views: 88
- List price: $69,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 918
- Price per square foot: $76.14
#19. 528 Wells Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 85
- List price: $80,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $66.67
#20. 485 Fussell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763
- Views: 85
- List price: $345,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,228
- Price per square foot: $154.85
#21. 1418 E Roosevelt Ave, Albany, GA 31705
- Views: 83
- List price: $55,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 780
- Price per square foot: $70.51
#22. 207 Joe Toole Dr, Leesburg, GA 31763
- Views: 82
- List price: $389,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,054
- Price per square foot: $127.37
#23. 3947 Americus Hwy, Dawson, GA 39842
- Views: 78
- List price: $199,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,452
- Price per square foot: $81.36
#24. 306 Tremont Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 75
- List price: $54,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 931
- Price per square foot: $59.08
#25. 117 Donna Dr, Sylvester, GA 31791
- Views: 72
- List price: $155,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,100
- Price per square foot: $141.36
#26. 3803 Gateway Ave, Albany, GA 31721
- Views: 72
- List price: $211,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,861
- Price per square foot: $113.38
#27. 1918 Colquitt Ave, Albany, GA 31707
- Views: 70
- List price: $39,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,120
- Price per square foot: $35.71
#28. 3108 Cane Mill Ct, Albany, GA 31721
- Views: 68
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,588
- Price per square foot: $138.54
#29. 127 Cambridge Rd, Albany, GA 31721
- Views: 68
- List price: $304,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#30. 631 W Third Ave, Albany, GA 31701
- Views: 62
- List price: $147,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,429
- Price per square foot: $103.50
