The 30 most popular homes for sale in Albany, Georgia

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Deltona, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Albany, Georgia metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 507 N Jackson St, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 317

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,458

- Price per square foot: $26.00

- See 507 N Jackson St, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#2. 1017 E Roosevelt Ave, Albany, GA 31705

- Views: 302

- List price: $54,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,958

- Price per square foot: $27.83

- See 1017 E Roosevelt Ave, Albany, GA 31705 on Redfin.com

#3. 2715 N Doublegate Dr, Albany, GA 31721

- Views: 215

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,053

- Price per square foot: $96.63

- See 2715 N Doublegate Dr, Albany, GA 31721 on Redfin.com

#4. 2208 Doncaster Dr, Albany, GA 31707

- Views: 211

- List price: $105,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,508

- Price per square foot: $69.63

- See 2208 Doncaster Dr, Albany, GA 31707 on Redfin.com

#5. 502 W Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 184

- List price: $29,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,050

- Price per square foot: $28.57

- See 502 W Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#6. 925 Mercedes St, Albany, GA 31705

- Views: 181

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $53.13

- See 925 Mercedes St, Albany, GA 31705 on Redfin.com

#7. 410 Endicott Ln, Albany, GA 31707

- Views: 163

- List price: $95,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,080

- Price per square foot: $87.96

- See 410 Endicott Ln, Albany, GA 31707 on Redfin.com

#8. 2802 Stonewater Dr, Albany, GA 31721

- Views: 161

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,080

- Price per square foot: $157.31

- See 2802 Stonewater Dr, Albany, GA 31721 on Redfin.com

#9. 1304 Mobile Ave, Albany, GA 31705

- Views: 161

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,224

- Price per square foot: $53.10

- See 1304 Mobile Ave, Albany, GA 31705 on Redfin.com

#10. 205 Collins St, Albany, GA 31705

- Views: 148

- List price: $25,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 205 Collins St, Albany, GA 31705 on Redfin.com

#11. 617 Willard Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 146

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,534

- Price per square foot: $59.19

- See 617 Willard Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#12. 526 W Mercer Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 132

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 526 W Mercer Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#13. 1130 Benjamin Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 122

- List price: $163,300

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,190

- Price per square foot: $74.57

- See 1130 Benjamin Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#14. 314 Tremont Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 120

- List price: $79,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,147

- Price per square foot: $69.66

- See 314 Tremont Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#15. 901 7th Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 109

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,006

- Price per square foot: $87.24

- See 901 7th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#16. 1103 Deborah St, Dothan, AL 36301

- Views: 106

- List price: $183,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,678

- Price per square foot: $109.59

- See 1103 Deborah St, Dothan, AL 36301 on Redfin.com

#17. 513 College St, NE Dawson, GA 39842

- Views: 90

- List price: $124,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,892

- Price per square foot: $66.01

- See 513 College St, NE Dawson, GA 39842 on Redfin.com

#18. 1305 Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31707

- Views: 88

- List price: $69,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 918

- Price per square foot: $76.14

- See 1305 Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31707 on Redfin.com

#19. 528 Wells Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 85

- List price: $80,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,200

- Price per square foot: $66.67

- See 528 Wells Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#20. 485 Fussell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763

- Views: 85

- List price: $345,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,228

- Price per square foot: $154.85

- See 485 Fussell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763 on Redfin.com

#21. 1418 E Roosevelt Ave, Albany, GA 31705

- Views: 83

- List price: $55,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 780

- Price per square foot: $70.51

- See 1418 E Roosevelt Ave, Albany, GA 31705 on Redfin.com

#22. 207 Joe Toole Dr, Leesburg, GA 31763

- Views: 82

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,054

- Price per square foot: $127.37

- See 207 Joe Toole Dr, Leesburg, GA 31763 on Redfin.com

#23. 3947 Americus Hwy, Dawson, GA 39842

- Views: 78

- List price: $199,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,452

- Price per square foot: $81.36

- See 3947 Americus Hwy, Dawson, GA 39842 on Redfin.com

#24. 306 Tremont Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 75

- List price: $54,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 931

- Price per square foot: $59.08

- See 306 Tremont Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

#25. 117 Donna Dr, Sylvester, GA 31791

- Views: 72

- List price: $155,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,100

- Price per square foot: $141.36

- See 117 Donna Dr, Sylvester, GA 31791 on Redfin.com

#26. 3803 Gateway Ave, Albany, GA 31721

- Views: 72

- List price: $211,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,861

- Price per square foot: $113.38

- See 3803 Gateway Ave, Albany, GA 31721 on Redfin.com

#27. 1918 Colquitt Ave, Albany, GA 31707

- Views: 70

- List price: $39,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,120

- Price per square foot: $35.71

- See 1918 Colquitt Ave, Albany, GA 31707 on Redfin.com

#28. 3108 Cane Mill Ct, Albany, GA 31721

- Views: 68

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,588

- Price per square foot: $138.54

- See 3108 Cane Mill Ct, Albany, GA 31721 on Redfin.com

#29. 127 Cambridge Rd, Albany, GA 31721

- Views: 68

- List price: $304,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 127 Cambridge Rd, Albany, GA 31721 on Redfin.com

#30. 631 W Third Ave, Albany, GA 31701

- Views: 62

- List price: $147,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,429

- Price per square foot: $103.50

- See 631 W Third Ave, Albany, GA 31701 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.