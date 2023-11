2023 'Billboard' Music Awards: The complete winners list

After years of airing on broadcast TV, the Billboard Music Awards took place completely online Sunday night. Country singer Morgan Wallen was the big winner with 11, followed by Taylor Swift with 10 and Drake with five.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Top Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top New Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Top Hot 100 Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Joey Moi

Top Hot 100 Song

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist

SZA

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Drake

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist

Karol G

Top Global K-Pop Artist

NewJeans

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

BLACKPINK

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album

Top R&B Album

SZA, SOS

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Top K-Pop Album

Stray Kids, 5-STAR

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

Top Streaming Song

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Top Selling Song

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Top Radio Song

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Top Collaboration

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, "Creepin'"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Top R&B Song

SZA, "Kill Bill"

Top Rap Song

Drake & 21 Savage, "Rich Flex"

Top Country Song

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan, "Something in the Orange"

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Top Global K-Pop Song

Jung Kook ft. Latto, "Seven"

Top Afrobeats Song

Rema & Selena Gomez, "Calm Down"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)"

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake, "Gratitude"

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans, "Goodness of God"

Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"



