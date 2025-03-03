Your Chance to Win Tickets PLUS Pit Party Passes for Monster Jam!

Monster Jam (ERIC STERN 847-404-8853)

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to experience the thrills of Monster Jam on at Atlanta Motor Speedway PLUS pit passes to get closer to the action before the main event begins. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over Atlanta for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.

This isn’t just any event—it’s As Big As It Gets where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where every moment is unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable.

Tickets and Pit Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com!









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/3/2025 5:00am – 3/23/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com select the “Monster Jam!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 3/24/25 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. one (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets plus four (4) Pit Party Passes for Monster Jam on April 12 or 13 (exact date TBD) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group