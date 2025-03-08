Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 14!

Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com

Beyonce will be performing four total shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: July 10, 11, 13 +14. By adding her fourth performance, she breaks the MBS stadium record by having the most concerts by one artist in one year!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/8/2025 5:00am – 7/8/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com select the “Your chance to win tickets to Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter World Tour” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 7/8/25 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. one (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) tickets to Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 14 (ARV: Minimum of $220.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

