Your Chance to Win a Pair of Tickets to Disney Princess - The Concert!

Disney Princess The Concert

For generations, the music of Disney’s princesses has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, these beloved songs come alive on stage with a host of Broadway and television stars in Disney Princess - The Concert! Be our guest as Broadway favorite Alyssa Fox (‘Elsa’ in Frozen, Wicked), BroadwayWorld® Award-winner Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton), and West End star Hiba Elchikhe (‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin, Time Traveler’s Wife), combine forces in this concert of a lifetime, joined by their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress). Your every dream will come true as larger than life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic, while these powerhouse stars sing your favorite princess, hero and (yes!) villain songs, and share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. We invite you to relive your VHS glory days, dress up in your favorite royal attire, and share the joy of Disney with your loved ones at this internationally acclaimed concert experience. Be part of our world at Disney Princess - The Concert!

Songs to include “How Far I’ll Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” “Part of Your World,” “Almost There,” “Let It Go” and more!

Program will last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, including one 20-minute intermission.

*This production features Broadway performers appearing as themselves. Costumed Disney characters do not appear at this event. Cast subject to change.





