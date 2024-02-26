Your Chance to Win Four VIP Tickets for Amplify Decatur!

Amplify

Enter below for your chance to win four VIP tickets to join us at the Amplify Decatur Music Festival -- presented by Lenz and featuring Melissa Etheridge, Dawes, Blind Boys of Alabama, and Run Katie Run -- Saturday, April 13 on the downtown Decatur Square. Enjoy selections from the best of Decatur’s and frosty beverages complements of Creature Comforts and Three Taverns. Every dollar raised will help Decatur Cooperative Ministry fight homelessness at the local level. The Amplify Decatur Music Festival--featuring Melissa Etheridge and more--Saturday, April 13.

Tickets and more information are available at AmplifyDecatur.org.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/26/2024 5:00am ET – 4/8/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Amplify Decatur” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about April 9, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) VIP tickets to Amplify Decatur Music Festival on April 13. (Minimum ARV: $780.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.