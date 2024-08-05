Mariah Carey

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time at State Farm Arena on November 23!

Tickets on sale Friday, August 9 at LiveNation.com





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/5/2024 5:00am ET – 11/10/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Your chance to win four tickets to Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time″ Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about November 11, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets to Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time at State Farm Arena on November 23 (Minimum ARV: $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.