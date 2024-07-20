B-52s

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to The B-52′s at The Classic Center Arena in Athens on Saturday, December 14... with of Montreal and DJ Cummerbund.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10am ET at ClassicCenter.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/20/2024 5:00am ET – 12/1/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Your chance to win four tickets to The B-52′s at The Classic Center Arena in Athens!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about December 2, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets toThe B-52′s at The Classic Center Arena in Athens on Saturday, December 14. (Minimum ARV: $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.