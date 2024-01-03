Your Chance to Win $500 from B98.5′s Blank Slate Contest!

Blank Slate https://www.gameshownetwork.com/blank-slate

Game Show Network has a brand-new hilarious game show. Hosted by Mario Lopez, BLANK SLATE is where thinking alike can win you big bucks! Two friends are paired with a comedian guest and the more their answers to clever fill-in-the-blank questions match, the more they win! Plus, they get a bonus for also matching the top answer from the “people at home” who have been previously polled. We’re celebrating this new show with a $500 cash giveaway! How would you fill in the blank to the below phrase?

Watch the hilarious new game show BLANK SLATE, hosted by Mario Lopez weeknights at 6 on Game Show Network.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/15/2024 5:00am ET – 1/19/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Blank Slate” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about January 22, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive on $500 (five hundred-dollar) Visa gift card. (ARV: $500). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.