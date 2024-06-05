Your Chance to Win $150 from B98.5′s Beat The Bridge Contest!

Beat the Bridge

Game Show Network has a brand-new exciting game show! Hosted by Cameron Mathison, BEAT THE BRIDGE dares players to cross an enormous interactive bridge by stepping on the right answers to challenging trivia questions. We’re playing a version of the game right here on B98.5 Listen to Tad, Drex & Kara all this week for your cue to call in for a chance to win $150.

Watch the exciting new game show BEAT THE BRIDGE, weeknights at 6 on Game Show Network.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/10/2024-6/14/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $150 (one hundred and fifty dollars) gift card. (ARV:$150) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

