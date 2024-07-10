You Could Win a Stone Mountain Staycation

Stone Mountain

Enter below for your chance to win a one-night stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort at Stone Mountain AND Four Stone Mountain Park tickets!

Come and spend the day enjoying Stone Mountain Park’s family-friendly attractions and special live entertainment.

It’s one cool adventure at the new Geyser Splash Pad with new interactive elements to keep the whole family cool and entertained.

Visit the Adventure Outpost and explore Stone Mountain Park from the beauty of the lake. Enjoy a peaceful lake tour or paddle the lake from a kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

See the Music Across America Drone & Light Show - featuring iconic music from around the country, vivid imagery, 250 drones, showstopping laser and flame effects, and fireworks!

Catch Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, where you’ll see a hilarious presentation for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us. From shelters to showbiz, these pooches perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats.

Your family won’t want to miss this unique and interactive outdoor prehistoric experience. Dinosaur Explore features more than 20 life-size dinosaurs, moving and roaring just like their ancient ancestors.

Experience the Summit Skyride where you’ll be transported 825 feet to the top of the mountain for amazing views of the city.

Climb aboard the Scenic Railroad for a five-mile journey around the mountain.

Make it a getaway with the family and stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort at Stone Mountain Park! Visit StoneMountainPark.com to plan your visit!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/15/2024 5:00am ET – 7/27/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Your chance to win Gold Over America tickets” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 30, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park expiring 12/31/2024 and a one-night stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort in one (1) standard double guest room accommodating up to four (4) guests expiring 6/12/2025. Gratuities are not included. Any additional charges are the winner’s responsibility. Blackout dates may apply. Winner must reserve room in advance with Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort guest services. (Minimum ARV: $350.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.