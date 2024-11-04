You Could Win a Stone Mountain Park Christmas Staycation

Stone Mountain Park Christmas

Enter below for your chance to win a one-night stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort AND Four Stone Mountain Park tickets!

The holiday season is here and you don’t want to miss Stone Mountain Park Christmas, weekends and school holidays, November 9 through January 5. Come and spend the day enjoying Stone Mountain Park’s family-friendly attractions and special live entertainment.

Embark on the All-New Magical Flight to the North Pole !

! This completely new and totally immersive experience will transport you through the shimmering waves of the Northern Lights to Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole.

Board the Enchanted Sleigh Ride (also known as Skyride) and take an incredible journey to the North Pole.

See Santa’s elves train the baby reindeer to fly!

Visit Mission Control and access Santa’s List Vault, where you’ll discover if you’re on the Naughty or Nice list!

Watch hundreds of drones light up the sky in the Magical Christmas Drone Show. See hundreds of drones light up the night sky while you listen to your favorite holiday music!

See the World's Largest Christmas Light Show! Celebrate the sights and sounds of the season during this 20-minute show, featuring holiday songs, unique video, immersive lighting, and special effects!

See Santa fly through the night sky at the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony

Catch the nightly Stone Mountain Christmas Parade and see Aurora, the Princess of Light!

Board the Sing-A-Long Christmas Train, and hear the true meaning of Christmas

, and hear the true meaning of Christmas Experience the magic of the season as you wander through over two million dazzling lights

There’s so much to celebrate, so close to home at Stone Mountain Park Christmas!

Make it a getaway with the family and stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort at Stone Mountain Park! Visit StoneMountainPark.com to plan your visit!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/4/2024 5:00am ET – 11/17/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “YYou Could Win a Stone Mountain Park Christmas Staycation” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 30, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park expiring 12/31/2024 and a one-night stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort in one (1) standard double guest room accommodating up to four (4) guests expiring 12/2025. Gratuities are not included. Any additional charges are the winner’s responsibility. Blackout dates may apply. Winner must reserve room in advance with Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort guest services. (Minimum ARV: $350.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.