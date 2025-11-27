Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA 2025

Listen to B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More at Gas South Arena on December 14 at 2pm!

$1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/28/25-11/30/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More at Gas South Arena on December 14 at 2pm. (ARV: Minimum of $108.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group