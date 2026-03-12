Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour

Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour

Listen to B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win two tickets to Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour: Celebrating 20 Years with Lil’ Kim and Mya on July 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Sign up for the Artist Presale at Ticketmaster.com now.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 20 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/13/26-03/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour: Celebrating 20 Years with Lil’ Kim and Mya on July 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group