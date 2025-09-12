Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Lady Gaga - The Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga 2026

Lady Gaga announced a second North American leg of her sold-out MAYHEM Ball tour, which stops in Atlanta on March 4-5, 2026 at the State Farm Arena.

Listen to B98.5 all weekend long for your chance to win two tickets to the March 4, 2026 show!

Tickets on sale September 15 at 12p at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/13/25-09/14/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Six (6) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Lady Gaga - The Mayhem Ball Tour at State Farm Arena on March 4, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

